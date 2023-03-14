Gujarat: Massive fire breaks out at 10 scrap godowns in Valsad; visuals surface |

Gujarat: A massive fire broke out in 10 scrap godowns in Vapi area of Valsad district early Tuesday morning, officials said. Upon receiving the information, several fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Firefighting is underway. Further details are awaited.

Gujarat | A massive fire broke out in 10 scrap godowns in Vapi of Valsad district early morning today; fire fighting underway pic.twitter.com/dprh5lhJSa — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2023

Earlier today, a massive fire broke out in an old spare parts godown in Madurai, Tamil Nadu officials informed. According to officials, the reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Two fire incidents reported in Mumbai a day ago

On Monday, a massive fire broke out at a furniture godown in the Jogeshwari area of Mumbai, officials said.

"The fire started at 11 am near Ram Mandir in the Jogeshwari area of Mumbai," they said. No casualties were reported in the fire. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained till the last reports.

A second major fire in the city was reported on Monday evening in Appa Pada slum cluster at Anand Nagar (Malad east) around 4.50pm on Monday, spreading to around 2,000 huts before being brought under control around 9.35pm. One person was reported dead while a search is underway for those missing.

According to officials, the blaze spread quickly due to LPG cylinders that exploded in the huts. Also, the slum is located on forest land in a hilly area and the Mumbai fire brigade took time to reach the spot.