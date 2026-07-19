Gujarat Man Lured To Bihar With Marriage, Job Promise; Rescued From Illegal Confinement | Canva AI (Representative Image)

Patna: A 30-year-old man from Gujarat, allegedly lured to Bihar with promises of marriage and a high-paying job, was rescued from illegal confinement in Rohtas district.

Police informed on Sunday that one person had been arrested in connection with the case. The victim, identified as Mukesh Bhai from Gujarat's Surendranagar district, was rescued from Beda village under the Mufassil police station limits in Sasaram, the district headquarters of Rohtas.

Sasaram Mufassil SHO Rajeev Ranjan Singh stated Mukesh was allegedly convinced by a woman to travel to Bihar after being promised marriage and an opportunity to earn substantial income through a network marketing business.

The case came to light after Mukesh's family approached the Gujarat Police, raising concerns over his safety. They told investigators that Mukesh had repeatedly called them asking for money, claiming it was needed to pay for training, which aroused suspicion.

The Gujarat Police subsequently alerted the Bihar Police, who launched an operation that led to Mukesh's rescue and the arrest of one accused, Mohammad Irfan. Police said the victim's statement will be recorded before initiating further legal proceedings.

Despite repeated police crackdowns on gangs operating fake marriage rackets—where women pose as brides to swindle victims of money and valuables—organised "Looteri Dulhan" (runaway bride) networks continue to thrive in Bihar, as evidenced by several recent cases of fraudulent marriages.

Most recently, Ravindra Kumar, a resident of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, became the latest alleged victim of marriage fraud after his hopes of starting a new life with a bride from Bihar's Gaya district were shattered within hours of the wedding. According to his family, they had taken a loan to finance the marriage. The couple tied the knot at a temple following traditional Hindu rituals.

Ravindra applied vermilion to the bride's hair parting, and she was adorned with gold and silver jewelry as part of the ceremony. According to the complainant's family, soon after the wedding ceremony concluded, the newlywed bride allegedly fled on a motorcycle with a man believed to be her accomplice, taking with her gold and silver jewelry, cash, and a bag containing clothes. Following the incident, the victim's family lodged a written complaint at the Mufassil police station in Gaya.