Gujarat: Man hangs himself in Rajkot after losing Rs 60 lakhs in share market

A 25-year-old man from Rajkot allegedly hanged himself to death on Friday after losing Rs 60 lakh in the share market, police said, reported Mirror Now.

The deceased, Rohit Raiyani, was a resident of Morbi Road in Rajkot. The incident came to light when when Rohit's father Gordanbhai went to call him for dinner and he found him hanging in his room, according to the Times of India report.

According to Police Rohit's father had sold his land in their village for Rs 80 lakh for Rohit’s marriage. However, Rohit secretly invested Rs 60 lakh in share market expecting higher returns but he lost all the money.

After loosing all the money in share market Rohit was mentally disturbed. During investigation, police also recovered documents of his share market investments.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 10:27 PM IST