Gujarat Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Drama Unfolds In Surat As Nomination Form Of Congress Candidate Cancelled Amid Allegations & Counterclaims |

Gujarat: A high-voltage drama gripped the Surat Lok Sabha seat on Saturday afternoon as objections raised by the election agent of the BJP candidate sent shockwaves through the political arena. The objections centered around the authenticity of signatures on the nomination forms of three supporters of Congress candidate Nilesh Kumbhani. As tensions mounted, the District Election Commissioner (DEO) made a decisive move on Sunday afternoon, cancelling Kumbhani's nomination form, triggering a flurry of legal actions and accusations.

The BJP candidate's election agent, Dinesh Jodhani, raised concerns regarding the signatures on Kumbhani's nomination forms, prompting an official inquiry. Allegations surfaced that three supporters of Kumbhani had disowned the signatures attributed to them in the forms, leading to suspicions of foul play. In response, Kumbhani claimed that these supporters had been kidnapped, further complicating the already contentious situation.

Read Also Gujarat Congress Lodges Complaint Against BJP Chief CR Patil for Alleged MCC Violation

Amid the escalating conflict, legal battles ensued, with three petitions filed in the High Court for habeas corpus and in the Collector's office challenging the cancellation of the nomination papers of the purportedly "missing" supporters. A pivotal hearing took place on Sunday before the Collector, ultimately resulting in the cancellation of Nilesh Kumbhani's nomination form.

Following this development, the Congress camp vowed to pursue legal recourse, with lawyer Babu Mangukia announcing plans to escalate the matter to the High Court and the Supreme Court under the directives of the Congress High Command.

Accusations flew from both sides, with Congress alleging a conspiracy orchestrated by prominent figures within the BJP. Anup Rajput, a Congress zonal spokesperson, pointed fingers at Hardik Patel and Arjun Modhwadia, accusing them of plotting to sabotage Kumbhani's candidacy. Rajput claimed intimate knowledge of the accused individuals' connections with Kumbhani and insinuated their involvement in the alleged kidnapping.

Congress Refutes Allegations As Plot By BJP

In a rebuttal, Manish Doshi, spokesperson of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC), dismissed the allegations as a ploy by the BJP to manipulate the electoral process. Doshi decried what he perceived as undue influence exerted by the BJP over the administration and called for transparent elections free from interference.

As the political fracas intensifies, questions linger regarding the impartiality of electoral officials and the integrity of the electoral process. The standoff between the BJP and Congress highlights the deep-rooted tensions characterizing Indian politics, with each side vying for victory through any means necessary.

The upcoming legal battles and the subsequent electoral ramifications remain uncertain, casting a shadow of doubt over the integrity of the electoral process in Surat. Amidst the chaos, one thing is clear – the battle for the Surat Lok Sabha seat is far from over, and the outcome could shape the political landscape for years to come.