 Gujarat Leads India's Solar Revolution; Claims 82% Of Country's Rooftop Solar Capacity
Friday, February 09, 2024
Kanu Desai

Gujarat has emerged as a frontrunner in India's renewable energy journey, claiming the top spot in installing solar rooftops in residential areas. During the Q&A session in the Gujarat Assembly on Friday, Energy Minister Kanu Desai revealed that a staggering 82 per cent of the country's rooftop solar capacity resides within the state's borders.

This achievement can be traced back to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, championed environmental protection through the "Green Gujarat, Clean Gujarat" initiative. Today, under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat has solidified its position as a national leader in solar energy.

Fueling this growth is the "Surya-Gujarat Yojana" that was launched in August 2019. This scheme incentivises homeowners by providing subsidies for installing rooftop solar panels, ranging from 1kW to 10kW capacity. The program's success speaks volumes, with Banaskantha district alone witnessing 3,559 residents availing subsidies totaling Rs 1,915 lakh.

Minister Desai also commended the dedication of electricity workers during the recent Biporjoy storm in Kutch. Despite widespread power disruptions, their tireless efforts brought swift restoration, showcasing exemplary commitment to their duty. Notably, 7,280 electricity consumers in Kutch have received solar subsidies amounting to Rs. 33.71 crore.

Gujarat's ambition does not stop there. The state unveiled its Renewable Energy Policy-2023, aiming to generate 50 per cent of its power from renewable sources by 2030. This translates to harnessing an impressive 36 GW of solar and 143 GW of wind capacity, attracting an estimated Rs 5 lakh crore in investments.

