Gujarat: Indian Coast Guard Apprehend Pakistani Boat With Drugs Worth ₹480 Crore In Arabian Sea Operation

Porbandar: In a meticulously planned overnight operation on the night of March 11, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) intercepted a Pakistani boat carrying narcotics valued at approximately Rs 480 crore in the Arabian Sea. This successful apprehension, occurring about 350 kilometers from Porbandar, showcases the exceptional coordination and vigilance of the ICG, National Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Gujarat in combating maritime illicit activities.

Acting on actionable intelligence, the Indian Coast Guard swiftly mobilized its assets and positioned its ships strategically in the Arabian Sea on Monday. Additionally, the ICG deployed its Dornier aircraft to conduct reconnaissance and locate the suspicious vessel in the designated area.

Following an extensive search, the ICG ships, in collaboration with teams from NCB and ATS Gujarat, identified the Pakistani boat, which was exhibiting suspicious behavior under the cover of darkness.

Upon interception, the Pakistani boat attempted evasive maneuvers to avoid detection, but the proficient coordination and swift action of the ICG ships thwarted its escape. Subsequently, the boarding team conducted preliminary checks and investigations, uncovering approximately 80 kilograms of narcotics valued at Rs 480 crore concealed onboard.

The apprehended boat, along with its six crew members, is currently being escorted to Porbandar for further investigation and legal proceedings.

This significant interception marks the tenth successful operation conducted by the Indian Coast Guard, in collaboration with ATS Gujarat and NCB, over the past three years. Cumulatively, these operations have resulted in the seizure of 517 kilograms of narcotics, amounting to a staggering value of Rs 3,135 crore.