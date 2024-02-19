Indian Coast Guard Announces 70 Assistant Commandant Openings: Apply Now At joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in |

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has released job openings for several Assistant Commandant positions for the 2025 Batch. Qualified individuals can submit their applications for the positions on the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in by March 6, 2024 (by 5:30 PM).

There are 70 open positions in various fields such as General Duty (GD), Technical (Mechanical), and Technical (Electrical/Electronics).

Key Dates: Application submission opens on February 19, 2024, and closes on March 06, 2024. Tentative Examination Schedule for the 2025 Batch: Stage-I: April 24, Stage-II: May 24, Stage-III: June-August 24, Stage-IV: June-November 24, Stage-V: End December 24.

Candidates must be aged between 21 and 25 as of July 01, 2024. There is flexibility in the upper age limit according to government regulations. All candidates, except SC/ST candidates, must pay a Rs. 300/- fee online. SC/ST candidates do not need to pay the fee.

How to Apply:

Visit the official website: https://joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

Follow the link provided on the official website.

Only one application per candidate for a particular post is allowed.

Upload documents including photograph, signature, and requisite documents/certificates.

Complete the application submission process by filling required information and take a printout for future reference.

ICG Vacancy 2023: Notification PDF