Gujarat: 'I am upset with state leadership', Congress leader Hardik Patel again slams party

Even after meetings with the high command in Delhi, Patidar agitation spearhead and Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel continued his sharp criticism against the party and once again slammed the state leadership in Gujarat. ‘I am not upset with Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi. I am upset with the state leadership,’ said Hardik Patel.

‘Why am I upset? Elections are coming up and in such times work should be done together with honest & strong people. They should be given positions,’ added Hardik Patel.

Hardik Patek has been consistently criticising Congress's working culture in Gujarat and attacking state leadership for not defining his role in the party and not giving him any constructive work. In his earlier attack over the party, he had said that he is like a newly married groom forced to undergo a vasectomy.

Simultaneously, Hardik Patel who made his presence in the political arena of Gujarat by his staunch criticism of the BJP and its policies now praises “terrific decision making abilities“ of the BJP leadership which had the “gumption “ to abrogate Article 370 and build the Ram Mandir.

Calling himself a “proud Hindu”, Patel said he would wait for the right decision of the central leadership.

Grabbing the opportunity where one of the biggest Congress leaders of Gujarat is disappointed by his party, AAP left no time to give him an offer to join their party.

AAP president Gopal Italia told a section of the media, “Instead of complaining, he should contribute here.” He went on to say, "If Hardik Patel is not comfortable in Congress, he should join a like-minded party like AAP. Instead of complaining to Congress and wasting his time, he should contribute here. A party like Congress would not have a place for dedicated people like him."

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 03:09 PM IST