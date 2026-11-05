Gujarat Horror: Odisha Man Allegedly Beheads Colleague Over ₹30,000 Loan, Dumps Body & Head At Separate Locations In Surat

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Surat: A man from Odisha has been arrested for allegedly murdering and beheading his colleague over a Rs 30,000 loan in Gujarat's Surat. The accused allegedly dumped the victim's headless body in a cemetery and disposed of the severed head near railway tracks, around three kilometres away.

Unpaid Loan Allegedly Sparked Disputes

The accused has been identified as Sachit Kumar Narendra Bal. Police said he and the victim had been working at the same powerloom company for nearly six months. The victim had reportedly borrowed Rs 30,000 from Bal but had failed to repay the amount, leading to frequent arguments between the two. According to an NDTV report, cops suspect that the repeated disputes over the unpaid loan eventually led Bal to kill his colleague.

Headless Body Discovered In Cemetery

The crime came to light on November 3, when the police control room received information about a naked, headless body lying in a cemetery near the Gotlawadi intersection in Surat. Police teams reached the spot and began an investigation to identify the victim and trace the person responsible. During the probe, police detained Bal for questioning. He allegedly confessed to the murder during interrogation and revealed where he had disposed of the victim's head.

Police Recover Severed Head Near Tracks

Acting on the information provided by the accused, police recovered the severed head near railway tracks beneath the Alkapuri Railway Bridge, approximately three kilometres from the cemetery where the body was found. According to the police's preliminary assessment, the murder may have taken place around two days before the body was discovered.

The victim's body and severed head have been sent for post-mortem examination. Bal has been arrested and further investigation is underway.