Gujarat Neighbour Sets Woman Lawyer’s Car On Fire Over Repeated Sensor Noise, Films Incident - WATCH |

A shocking incident in Gujarat’s Morbi has come to light after a man allegedly set his neighbour’s parked car on fire because he was irritated by the vehicle’s repeatedly sounding sensor. The accused, identified as Shikhar Gohel, allegedly poured petrol over the car and filmed it as flames engulfed the vehicle.

The incident took place in the Vaghpara area on October 28. Following a complaint by advocate Pushpa Bhatt at Morbi A Division Police Station, police detained the accused and initiated legal proceedings.

Accused Allegedly Pours Petrol On Car And Sets It Ablaze

According to the complaint filed by Bhatt, her Maruti Suzuki Swift was parked near her residence when the incident occurred at around 4:45 pm.

Gohel allegedly approached the vehicle carrying a bottle of petrol and poured the fuel over its bonnet and front section. He then reportedly struck a match and set the car on fire.

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What makes the incident particularly disturbing is that the accused allegedly recorded the entire episode on his mobile phone instead of leaving the spot immediately. CCTV cameras installed nearby captured the sequence of events, including the moments leading up to the fire.

CCTV Footage Shows Accused Filming Burning Car

The CCTV footage reportedly shows Gohel approaching the parked Swift with a bottle before pouring petrol over the vehicle. Moments later, he ignites the fuel, causing flames to spread across the car.

As the fire grows, the accused moves away from the vehicle and begins recording the burning car on his phone. Despite people moving through the area, he appears to continue filming as the flames intensify.

He subsequently gets into another car and leaves the location, according to the account of the incident. The footage of the alleged arson has since drawn attention on social media.

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Car Sensor Noise Allegedly Behind Arson

During police questioning, Gohel reportedly admitted to setting the vehicle on fire because he had grown frustrated with the repeated sound of its sensor.

According to the complaint, the car's sensor would sound whenever a person or an animal came into contact with the vehicle. The repeated noise allegedly became a source of irritation for the neighbour, prompting him to take the extreme step.

The fire completely engulfed the Swift, causing an estimated financial loss of ₹3.50 lakh. Police registered a case based on Bhatt's complaint, detained the accused and began further investigation.