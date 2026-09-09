Gujarat Honour Killing: Ahmedabad Woman Allegedly Killed By Father, Brother Over Viral Video With Male Friend; Head Smashed With Hammer

Ahmedabad: A 22-year-old woman from Sarkhej, identified as Sofia Farooq, was allegedly murdered by her father and brother in an 'honour killing' after a video of her with a male friend reportedly went viral around three months ago.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Farooq Nawabkhan, 56, and his son Habil Farooq, 38. According to a Times of India report quoting M Division Traffic Police Inspector U B Dhakada, the duo, who run a fabrication business, allegedly planned Sofia’s murder and later attempted to pass it off as a road accident.

Death Initially Treated As Accident

Sofia, who worked as a receptionist at a hospital in Juhapura, was initially believed to have died in a hit-and-run incident. Police were informed that she was travelling as a pillion rider with Habil on the night of August 12 when an unidentified vehicle allegedly rammed their motorcycle from behind near Samruddh Dairy.

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Sofia sustained severe injuries to her head and legs and was rushed to Sola Civil Hospital. She was declared dead on August 13. However, cops later found discrepancies in the accident account. Police alleged that the accident narrative had been fabricated to conceal the murder.

Police Allege Murder Was Planned

During the investigation, police reportedly discovered that Habil had taken Sofia on a motorcycle to an isolated stretch near Gheljipura village. Cops alleged that he had concealed an iron hammer in his trousers before taking her there.

According to police, Habil allegedly struck Sofia three times on the head with the hammer, while his father Farooq assisted him. The accused then allegedly moved the injured woman and motorcycle to a public road and staged the scene to make it appear that an unidentified vehicle had hit them.

“The accident story was fabricated to mislead police,” Dhakada said, adding that the accused allegedly lodged a false complaint against an unknown vehicle to support the fabricated version of events.

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Viral Video Suspected As Motive Behind Murder

Police said the alleged motive was linked to a video involving Sofia and a young man that had gone viral approximately three months before the incident. Following the video's circulation, Sofia's father and brother allegedly reprimanded her and objected to her continued conversations with other men.

Cops suspect that the duo developed a grudge against Sofia and allegedly decided to kill her, claiming they wanted to protect the family's reputation within their community. A murder case has been registered against Mohammed Farooq Nawabkhan and Habil Farooq. Further investigation is underway.