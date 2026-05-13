Gujarat: Helicopter Carrying Nirma Founder’s Grandson Makes Emergency Landing In Navsari Village, All 5 Safe | VIDEO

Villagers gather near the helicopter after it made an emergency landing in an open field in Gujarat’s Navsari district | X

Navsari, May 13: A potential aviation disaster was narrowly avoided on Wednesday after a helicopter carrying five passengers was forced to make an emergency landing in an open field near Bhatha village, close to Maroli in Navsari district. All onboard, including Dhrumi Patel, grandson of Nirma Group founder Karsanbhai Patel, are reported safe.

The helicopter, which was travelling from Surat to Mumbai after a personal visit, developed a sudden mechanical fault mid-air, triggering panic among passengers. The aircraft was carrying five individuals when the issue occurred.

Quick thinking by pilot prevents disaster

According to preliminary information, co-pilot Jatin Kumar displayed exceptional presence of mind during the emergency. Instead of attempting a risky landing in a populated zone, he carefully assessed the surroundings and chose an open field near Bhatha village for an emergency touchdown.

A local official familiar with the incident said, “The pilot’s decision was crucial. Choosing an open area avoided what could have been a serious tragedy. His calm response ensured everyone’s safety.”

Villagers reported seeing the helicopter descending rapidly before landing in an open agricultural field, sparking curiosity and concern among locals who soon gathered at the site.

Passengers safe, technical investigation underway

After the successful landing, all five passengers were safely evacuated and later travelled to Mumbai by road. Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported.

A team of aviation engineers has been deployed to inspect the aircraft and determine the cause of the technical malfunction. Officials stated that a detailed investigation will be conducted before the helicopter is cleared for further operations.

An aviation source noted, “Preliminary checks will focus on mechanical systems and maintenance records. Only a full inspection will reveal what triggered the in-flight fault.”

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Locals gather at landing site

Following the incident, a large number of villagers gathered near the landing site to catch a glimpse of the helicopter resting in the field. Police personnel were deployed to manage the crowd and ensure safety.

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