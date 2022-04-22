Gujarat: Hardik Patel claims his 'options open', calls himself 'proud Hindu'

Ahmedabad: A week after firing a salvo at the Congress leadership over his being given a short shrift and even a day after having meetings with the high command in Delhi, Patidar agitation spearhead and Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel now says “his options are open” and even heaped praise at the BJP for “its decisive leadership”.

Patel, who even claimed that his situation in the party was like a new bridegroom forced to undergo vasectomy, said in an interview to local Gujarati daily Divya Bhaskar that, “I have conveyed my issues to the high command and they have assured of a decision. I believe it will be a good decision in the larger interest of the party.”

He went on to say he has no personal grudges or enmity but has issues with the State leadership which is more preoccupied with its internecine battles.

Simultaneously, Hardik Patel who made his presence in the political arena of Gujarat by his staunch criticism of the BJP and its policies, now praises “terrific decision making abilities“ of the BJP leadership which had the “gumption “ to abrogate Article 370 and build the Ram Mandir.

Calling himself a “proud Hindu”, Patel said he would wait for the right decision of the central leadership.

He added that he was proud of his Hindu identity. “I come from Raghuvanshi clan, I am from the Luv-Kush lineage and I believe in Ram, Shiv and Kuldevi. It is obvious that I am a Hindu and I make all attempts to follow its rituals. On April 28, on the death anniversary of my father, I am going to distribute 4,000 copies of the Gita. I am proud to be a Hindu,” Hardik said.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 09:08 PM IST