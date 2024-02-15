Gujarat: Food Meant For Poor Diverted In State; Over ₹2 Crore Worth Grain Seized In 2 Years

Representational photo |

In a shocking revelation, the Gujarat state food and civil supply authorities have seized food grains worth Rs 2.6 crore meant for the Fair Price Shops (FPS) during a two-year period, raising concerns about the proper distribution of essential supplies to the poor. The information was disclosed in the state assembly on Thursday in response to questions raised by Congress legislators.

Responding to the queries, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Kunwarji Bavalia informed the assembly that between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2023, authorities recovered a staggering 14.54 lakh kilograms of food grains valued at Rs 2.57 crore from 11 districts. This diversion, intended to benefit black marketers, denied essential food supplies to those who truly needed them.

Read Also PM Modi Prepares For 4-day Gujarat Blitz Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls

The data revealed that Sabarkantha district witnessed the highest volume of seized food grains, with 4,77,702 kilos worth Rs 13,35,675 intercepted. Porbandar followed closely with 3,63,523 kilos valued at Rs 99,03,751 being illegally diverted. In both districts, authorities apprehended 12 individuals involved in the scheme.

The Congress party expressed strong reservations about the seized quantity, claiming it represents only a fraction of the actual amount of food diverted. They allege that a significantly larger volume meant for the underprivileged is being illegally channeled, enriching black marketeers at the expense of the most vulnerable sections of society.

Read Also Gujarat Lokayukta Recommends Government-Run Press For Exam Question Papers

This incident highlights the critical issue of ensuring transparency and accountability in the distribution of essential supplies. The large-scale diversion of food grains exposes potential weaknesses in the system, allowing unscrupulous individuals to exploit loopholes and profit from intended beneficiaries' needs. The government must take decisive steps to strengthen the distribution network, tighten monitoring mechanisms, and impose stricter penalties on offenders to prevent such malpractices and ensure food security for all, stated Congress.