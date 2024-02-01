Gujarat FM Kanu Desai To Present State Budget On February 2 In Assembly

The Gujarat finance minister Kanubhai Desai will present the state budget for 2024-25 on Friday.

Following the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the union budget for the fiscal 2024-25, Gujarat Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai will be presenting the state budget on Friday. The upcoming budget is expected to reflect the state government’s vision for the fiscal and outline a strategic roadmap for the next 25 years, as stated by the government spokesperson, Minister Rushikesh Patel.

The budget session commenced on Thursday with the Gujarat governor Acharya Devvrat presenting the state government’s achievements from the previous year in his address to the House.

Hrishikesh Patel also informed that in consideration of the consecration ceremony of the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, a resolution praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be introduced in the assembly on February 5.

According to the Gujarat assembly secretariat, the budget session will conclude with the current month ending and will consist of 24 working days which will see a total of 26 house seatings.

The house will have discussions on the governor's address on Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday will have the house discussions and voting on the supplementary demands for the fiscal 2023-24.

The house will discuss the budget on Febrary 9, 10 and 11. The department's proposals and voting for that will be from next Tuesday i.e February 13, which will conclude on February 27.

The Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel led BJP government has made a new change in the house proceedings and unprecedentedly have initiated a six working days sessions. There were many representations made by MLAs to continue with the precedent and to not hold sessions on Saturdays. The budget session will conclude on February 29.