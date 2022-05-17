Gujarat: Fire breaks out at Bharat Rasayan company at Dahej GIDC industrial estate in Bharuch

A massive fire has broken out at Bharat Rasayan company at Dahej GIDC industrial estate in Bharuch district, Gujarat, ANI reported.
Several fire tenders have been rushed to the site.
Further details awaited.
Advertisement
ALSO READMumbai: Two fires on Monday afternoon
Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 05:29 PM IST
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)