e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / India / Gujarat: Fire breaks out at Bharat Rasayan company at Dahej GIDC industrial estate in Bharuch

Gujarat: Fire breaks out at Bharat Rasayan company at Dahej GIDC industrial estate in Bharuch

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 05:29 PM IST

Photo: ANI
Photo: ANI
Advertisement

A massive fire has broken out at Bharat Rasayan company at Dahej GIDC industrial estate in Bharuch district, Gujarat, ANI reported.

Several fire tenders have been rushed to the site.

Further details awaited.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Mumbai: Two fires on Monday afternoon Mumbai: Two fires on Monday afternoon

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 05:29 PM IST