Gujarat Election Results 2022: AAP MLA Bhupad Bhayani denies reports of joining BJP, says 'Not unhappy with party'

Gujarat: AAP MLA Bhupad Bhayani denies reports of joining BJP days after assembly election results |

Few Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs from Gujarat are in contact with the BJP, which plans to form the state's government for a record-breaking seventh time, as per a report by NDTV.

Bhupat Bhayani, an AAP lawmaker who was elected from the Junagadh district's Visavadar constituency, denied the rumours that he had switched allegiances. He has said that he is not upset with the AAP and is not switching to the BJP.

The BJP defeated the Congress' 37-year-old record of 149 seats in the 1985 elections by winning 156 of the total 182 seats. The BJP's highest seat total up to this point was 127 in the 2002 elections.

Arvind Kejriwal, after the Gujarat election results, declared that the AAP is now a national party.