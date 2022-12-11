e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGujarat Election Results 2022: AAP MLA Bhupad Bhayani denies reports of joining BJP, says 'Not unhappy with party'

Gujarat Election Results 2022: AAP MLA Bhupad Bhayani denies reports of joining BJP, says 'Not unhappy with party'

Bhupat Bhayani, an AAP lawmaker who was elected from the Junagadh district's Visavadar constituency, denied the rumours that he had switched allegiances

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 11, 2022, 03:17 PM IST
article-image
Gujarat: AAP MLA Bhupad Bhayani denies reports of joining BJP days after assembly election results |
Follow us on

Few Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs from Gujarat are in contact with the BJP, which plans to form the state's government for a record-breaking seventh time, as per a report by NDTV.

Bhupat Bhayani, an AAP lawmaker who was elected from the Junagadh district's Visavadar constituency, denied the rumours that he had switched allegiances. He has said that he is not upset with the AAP and is not switching to the BJP.

The BJP defeated the Congress' 37-year-old record of 149 seats in the 1985 elections by winning 156 of the total 182 seats. The BJP's highest seat total up to this point was 127 in the 2002 elections.

Arvind Kejriwal, after the Gujarat election results, declared that the AAP is now a national party.

Read Also
Gujarat Polls: 'It was a coalition of BJP, AAP and MIM in Gujarat,' says Jairam Ramesh on Congress'...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

International Universal Health Coverage Day: History and significance

International Universal Health Coverage Day: History and significance

Karnataka: Road accident claims lives of three engineering students

Karnataka: Road accident claims lives of three engineering students

IIT Madras holds sports carnival for people with disabilities

IIT Madras holds sports carnival for people with disabilities

UP board starts barcoded answer sheets to prevent cheating in class 10, 12 exams

UP board starts barcoded answer sheets to prevent cheating in class 10, 12 exams

Odisha: Lecturer moonlights as porter for education of poor kids

Odisha: Lecturer moonlights as porter for education of poor kids