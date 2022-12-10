Gujarat Polls: 'It was a coalition of Bjp, AAP and MIM in Gujarat,' says Jairam Ramesh on Congress' defeat

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh | Representative Image

Jaipur: Admitting Gujarat's defeat a big setback and disappointment for the party, the senior leader of Congress Jairam Ramesh said that we were fighting the election against a coalition of Bjp, Aam Aadmi Party and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in Gujarat.

In a regular press briefing of Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) in Bundi, Rajasthan Jairam Ramesh said "AAP and AIMIM are the Vote Katwa parties. Wherever there is a direct flight between Bjp and Congress, these two come to damage the Congress. We were fighting with a coalition of these BJP, AAP and AIMIM in Gujarat," added Ramesh.

He accused the BJP of misuse of government resources and money power in the Gujarat election and alleged that Gujarat elections were deliberately postponed so that PM Modi could campaign there.

He said that the party’s vote share in Gujarat has come down from 40 to 27 per cent but it is a foundation for the party and we are hopeful that we will cover this in the next 5 years.

He admitted that the results of Gujarat need self-introspection for the party. "Our local leaders need to get united. There were lapses in the organization and we’ll analyze it and take the necessary action," said Ramesh.

Ramesh said that Bharat Jodo Yatra has no impact on election results as it is not a Yatra to win the elections.

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes after a rest day

In the meantime, the Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes on Saturday after a rest day on Friday. The morning session of BJY starts from Rangpuria village in Bundi. Rahul Gandhi who was in Ranthambore on Friday to celebrate the birthday of his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi reached the starting point in the morning and was seen talking to sweepers during the Yatra. CM Ashok Gehlot and many other leaders accompany him.

All women Yatra on Monday

It will be an all-women yatra in BJY on Monday when it will reach Sawai Madhopur and Sonia Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are expected to join this.