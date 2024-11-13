 Gujarat Education Minister Praful Pansheriya Rescues Injured Woman Who Met With An Accident In Surat
Gujarat Education Minister Praful Pansheriya Rescues Injured Woman Who Met With An Accident In Surat

Sources said that the Gujarat education minister was going for important work and that he cancelled his meeting to attend the badly injured woman. Pansheriya directed the hospital authorities to provide all possible treatment to the injured woman.

Melvyn ThomasUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 02:50 PM IST
Praful Pansheriya, Minister of State for Education in Gujarat rescued an injured woman who met with an accident at the Ring Road in Sarthana on Wednesday. Pansheriya stopped his convoy after seeing the women hit by an unknown vehicle lying on the road and bleeding profusely.

Woman Taken Straight To Diamond Hospital For Treatment

Without waiting for an ambulance, Pansheriya asked his security personnel to vacate his official car immediately and transported the woman to the Diamond Hospital in Sarthana for treatment.

Pansheriya helped the security personnel and other bystanders to safely put the woman into his official car and drove straight to the Diamond Hospital.

Hospital sources said that the woman was bleeding profusely after she was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Sarthana. She was immediately transported to the hospital by the Gujarat education minister in his official car. The victim is undergoing treatment.

