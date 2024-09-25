 Gujarat Accident: 7 Killed As Car Rams Into Trailer Truck On Himmatnagar Highway In Sabarkantha District; Visuals Surface
Updated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 12:30 PM IST
Image From The Spot Of The Accident | ANI

Ahmedabad: Seven people lost their lives in major accident on Wednesday morning near Himatnagar in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district.

About The Accident

According to police, a car was en-route from Shamlaji to Ahmedabad when it collided with a trailer truck. Speaking to ANI, Himmatnagar Deputy Superintendent of Police Vijay Patel said that there were at least eight occupants inside the car.

"Today morning, a car collided with a heavy vehicle on Himmatnagar highway. Seven people travelling in the car are dead, and one person is injured. All of them were residents of Ahmedabad," the Deputy SP said

According to reports, the tragic incident happened on Himmatnagar highway at around 6 a.m. The police have taken the bodies into custody and also sent them for post-mortem. The preliminary investigation reveals that the accident was caused by the carelessness of driver. The police are actively conducting further investigations.

