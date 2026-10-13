Gujarat Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi To Grant Indian Citizenship Certificates To 158 Refugees In Ahmedabad, With 126 Under CAA |

Gandhinagar: A total of 158 refugees will receive Indian citizenship certificates at a ceremony organised by the Ahmedabad district administration at SAL Institute in Sola on Tuesday in the presence of Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

Of the 158 beneficiaries, 126 will receive citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), while 32 have been registered through the Collector's Office, according to the district administration.

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Citizenship powers delegated to Collectors

According to the Gujarat CMO, powers were delegated to District Collectors to grant citizenship under Sections 5 and 6 of the Citizenship Act, 1955, to members of minority communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

From 2017 to 2025, Ahmedabad district issued Indian citizenship certificates to more than 1,200 applicants, the administration stated.

Minister of State for Urban Development and Urban Housing Darshana Vaghela, the city Mayor, Members of Parliament and Members of the Legislative Assembly will also be present on the occasion.

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Ahmedabad's record in granting citizenship

Notably, through notifications issued in 2016 and 2018, the Centre delegated powers to District Collectors to grant citizenship under Sections 5 and 6 of the Citizenship Act, 1955, to members of minority communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. From 2017 to 2025, Ahmedabad district has remained at the forefront in the country by issuing Indian citizenship certificates to more than 1,200 applicants.

Gujarat announces recruitment for former Agniveers

Earlier, Sanghavi announced that former Agniveers will be directly recruited into Gujarat Police without a written examination, while the 20 per cent reservation for Agniveers will continue.

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According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), during his visit to Surat, Deputy CM Sanghavi said, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and guided by the Central Government, a decision had been taken to recruit former Agniveers into the state police force without a written examination. Having served the nation along its borders in their youth, these Agniveers will now work alongside Gujarat Police to further strengthen the force. Their experience in handling challenging situations along the borders will help improve law and order in the state."

Recruitment exemptions and age relaxation

The state government had exempted former Agniveers from the Physical Efficiency Test. With exemptions from both tests, the recruitment process will become easier for those seeking to join the police force. They have also been granted a five-year relaxation in the upper age limit, he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)