Gujarat Crime: DRI Seizes 13 Kg Foreign-Origin Gold Worth ₹19.41 Crore, Busts Smuggling Syndicate; 3 Arrested

The DRI uncovered an alleged gold-smuggling network operating through Ahmedabad and Surat airports, with an illegal melting facility in Vadodara | AI Generated File Image

Ahmedabad, October 19, 2026: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has dismantled an organised gold smuggling syndicate that brought foreign-origin gold into India through Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, and Surat International Airport. Three persons have been arrested under the Customs Act, 1962.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers kept the suspects under surveillance and carried out coordinated searches over 42 hours beginning October 16, 2026.

The operation uncovered the full chain of the racket: smuggling by air passengers, handover to handlers, illegal melting and sale through a jewellery outlet. It exposed dealings involving 13.017 kg of foreign-origin gold valued at approximately Rs 19.41 crore.

👉 DRI busts gold smuggling syndicate; seizes 13 kg foreign-origin gold; three arrested 👉 Network ran through Ahmedabad and Surat airports, with an illegal melting unit in Vadodara and a Dubai-based financier Read more ➡️ https://t.co/0z3CjQRYDa #DRIAtWork https://t.co/Iwf0GOn8nQ — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) October 19, 2026

Gold Smuggled Through Airports Using Concealment Methods

Preliminary investigation revealed that gold was smuggled into the country through passengers using ingenious concealment methods. These included thin gold wires coated with rhodium, gold embedded in the inner linings of trolley bags and gold paste concealed within the bags’ inner shells.

After arrival, the gold was allegedly handed over to handlers outside the airports and routed through intermediaries to an illegal gold-melting facility in Vadodara. The melted gold was subsequently supplied to a jewellery shop in Ahmedabad for sale against cash.

Searches Recover Gold And Incriminating Evidence

The coordinated operation led to the seizure of around 890 grams of gold and the recovery of incriminating evidence relating to 6.41 kg of illegally melted gold.

Further searches at the jewellery shop resulted in the recovery of undocumented foreign-origin gold bars and records relating to dealings involving around 5.8 kg of smuggled gold routed through a separate handler linked to the syndicate’s main financier based in Dubai.

Three Arrested As DRI Probes Syndicate Network

The operation exposed the interconnected roles of passengers, handlers, intermediaries, the gold-melting facility operator and the jewellery trade channel in facilitating the movement and disposal of smuggled gold.

The handler-financier, the operator of the melting facility and other key persons were identified during the investigation. Three persons have been arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

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The operation underscores DRI’s efforts to dismantle organised gold-smuggling networks by targeting every link, from concealment and airport movement to melting, financing and sale in the domestic market.

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