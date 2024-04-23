Gujarat: Congress Candidate From Surat Faces Backlash For ‘Collusion’ With BJP

Nilesh Kumbhani

Tensions escalated in Surat as demonstrations and protests erupted against Congress candidate Nilesh Kumbhani, who stands accused of colluding with the BJP to orchestrate his own disqualification from the Surat Lok Sabha seat. Kumbhani, whose sudden disappearance coincided with the rejection of his nomination by the returning officer, has sparked outrage among voters and party members alike.

The controversy unfolded when Kumbhani's nomination was disqualified, paving the way for BJP's Mukesh Dalal to be declared the unopposed winner of the Surat Lok Sabha seat. Angered by the alleged betrayal, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers descended upon Kumbhani's residence in Sarthana area, plastering banners accusing him of being a "traitor" and a "killer of democracy," while demanding his social and political boycott.

Kumbhani's vanishing act began on Sunday afternoon, shortly after the returning officer invalidated his nomination over discrepancies in the signatures of his proposers. Despite frantic attempts by Congress leaders and media personnel to locate him, Kumbhani remained elusive, fueling suspicions of a premeditated plot to sabotage the election process.

Congress and AAP leadership condemned Kumbhani's actions

The Congress and AAP leadership condemned Kumbhani's actions, labeling them as an assault on democracy and a betrayal of the voters' trust. Aslam Cyclewala, a former Congress councilor, alleged that Kumbhani's nomination was marred by controversy from the outset, with warnings of his intentions being ignored by party officials.

Meanwhile, AAP submitted a memorandum to the Surat district collector, urging legal action against Kumbhani for his alleged subversion of the electoral process. Surat City Congress Vice President Dinesh Sawalia led a protest outside Kumbhani's residence, resulting in the detention of several activists by the Sarthana police.

Who is Nilesh Kumbhani?

The sudden turn of events has raised questions about Kumbhani's political motives and affiliations. Hailing from Saurashtra's Amreli district, Kumbhani's involvement in the construction business earned him the moniker of "ajatshatru," or the one without enemies. He gained prominence during the Patidar reservation movement in Gujarat, with his office in Varachha becoming a hub for activism.

Kumbhani's political trajectory saw him elected as a Congress corporator in 2015 after defeating BJP councilors, although he suffered defeat in the 2022 assembly elections from the Kamrej seat. Despite his electoral setbacks, Kumbhani's stature remained strong, particularly in Varachha Road and Katargam areas, as well as within the Patidar community.

While the Congress endorsed Kumbhani as its Surat Lok Sabha candidate, political analysts speculate that his selection was primarily driven by considerations of his influence in Varachha and his connections in Saurashtra.

As the controversy surrounding Nilesh Kumbhani deepens, Surat residents await further developments in what has become a saga of political intrigue and betrayal.