Gujarat: CM Bhupendra Patel Inaugurates ₹ 314 Crore Worth Of Development Projects In Dahod

FPJ

Surat: In a strategic move to bolster development and appease voters in Gujarat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel laid the foundation for approximately 55 projects across various departments, totaling an investment of Rs 314 crore. This initiative, unfolding in Singvad, Dahod district, coincides with Rahul Gandhi's ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, marking a significant moment in the state's political and developmental narrative.

Inauguration Amid Rahul Gandhi's Yatra In Gujarat

As Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ made its way into Gujarat from Dahod district on March 8, it highlighted the ongoing political engagements aimed at unifying and addressing the nation's justice system. Gandhi’s journey through the tribal heartlands of Gujarat, including districts like Dahod, Panchmahal, Bharuch, Narmada, Surat, and Tapi, spanned four days, showcasing his commitment to tribal and marginalized communities. This event was not just a political statement but a catalyst for ensuing developmental initiatives.

Gujarat CM Visits Nursing College

Responding to the political canvas, Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel embarked on a developmental spree. His visit to Dahod on Sunday was marked by the inauguration of a Nursing College in Singwad, a significant step towards expanding educational opportunities for the local youth. Such initiatives underscore the government's emphasis on fostering access to education within tribal regions, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Surajya Sushasan' (Good Governance).

Read Also Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Likely To Hold Cabinet Meeting At Ayodhya's Ram Mandir

CM Highlights Allocation Of Development Projects

The Chief Minister articulated the central government’s endeavors under PM Modi, highlighting the allocation of development projects worth ₹1.10 lakh crore to Gujarat. Following this, an additional over ₹6,700 crore was earmarked for the state, showcasing the 'Double Engine' government's commitment to its developmental agenda. From aspiring to elevate Dahod to a smart city to ensuring its inclusion among the aspirational districts, these efforts signify a robust push towards enhancing the district’s infrastructural and social fabric.

Initiatives By PM Modi In Dahod

A landmark initiative by PM Modi, the establishment of a railway electric engine manufacturing plant in Dahod, represents a massive investment of ₹20,000 crores. This not only promises employment opportunities for the local youth but marks a significant leap towards industrial development in the tribal areas. The narrative of progress is further enriched by the advent of medical and engineering colleges, and universities in regions previously devoid of higher educational institutions. This ensures that tribal children have the opportunity to pursue higher education close to their homes, reinforcing the ethos of a developed Gujarat contributing to a developed India.

Growth In Gujarat's Budget

Reflecting on the past two decades, CM Patel underscored the exponential growth in Gujarat's budget from Rs. 10,000-15,000 crores to Rs. 3.32 lakh crores today. The government’s focused efforts on increasing awareness and accessibility to welfare schemes through initiatives like the Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra and "Modi Guarantee Rath" have significantly integrated marginalized communities into the mainstream, ensuring their welfare and development.

Impact Of Welfare Schemes

The tangible impacts of various welfare schemes initiated by the PM in Dahod were highlighted by the Chief Minister. Notable achievements include the construction of 1.10 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, loan assistance to over 4000 farmers through the PM SVAnidhi Yojana, and the provision of 2.44 lakh gas connections, fostering a smoke-free environment for women.