Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Convenes Damage Control Meeting Amidst Kshatriya Community Controversy

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel | ANI

Gujarat: In a bid to quell the rising storm of discontent within the Kshatriya community in Gujarat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil have called for a special meeting in Gandhinagar. This meeting comes in the wake of the uproar sparked by Union Minister Parshottam Rupala's recent remarks concerning the Kshatriya community, which have ignited widespread protests across various cities in the state including Surat, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, and Vadodara.

The gathering, to be held at the official residence of Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil, aims to address the grievances of the Kshatriya community, who have expressed vehement opposition to Rupala's statements. Notably, two senior former cabinet ministers in the BJP government, Pradeepsinh Jadeja and Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, both prominent Kshatriya leaders, have been invited to participate in finding a resolution to the escalating tensions.

The crux of the controversy revolves around demands from within the Kshatriya Karni Sena to replace Rupala as the candidate for the Rajkot Lok Sabha seat and expel him from the party altogether. The resignation of Karni Sena president Raj Shekhawat from the primary membership of the BJP further underscores the depth of dissatisfaction within the community.

Another BJP Leader Supports Withdrawal Of Rupala's Candidature

Adding to the pressure, another BJP leader has stepped forward to advocate for the withdrawal of Rupala's candidature. Sanjaysinh Gohil, Director of Bhavnagar APMC and a prominent figure in the Kshatriya community, has taken to social media to voice his support for nominating an alternative candidate for the Rajkot seat, echoing the sentiments of many within the community.

Amidst these developments, the Kshatriya community in Ahmedabad organized a protest rally on Tuesday, denouncing Parshottam Rupala and delivering a memorandum to the District Collector, condemning his derogatory remarks. The rally saw impassioned slogans and fervent calls for accountability from the Union Minister.

The unfolding situation presents a significant challenge for the BJP leadership in Gujarat, as they grapple with the fallout from Rupala's comments and the subsequent uproar within the Kshatriya community.

The outcome of the meeting convened by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil remains eagerly anticipated, with hopes of a resolution that can assuage the grievances of the aggrieved community members and restore harmony within the party ranks.