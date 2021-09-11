Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani's resignation result of government failure in COVID-19 management, says Congress leader Bharat Solanki

New Delhi/Ahmedabad: The Congress has made allegations that Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was removed due to failure of the state government to manage the Covid-19 pandemic and provide relief to the public.

Bharat Singh Solanki, former Union Minister and Congress leader said, "Rupani failed to provide relief during Covid and we demand Nitin Patel should also be removed as he has also failed to work in the interest of the people." His removal is proof that he failed on all fronts, he added.

The Congress leader alleged that it's a face saving exercise by the BJP to divert people's attention and focus on the Prime Minister, as it cannot afford to contest elections on the basis of the performance of the state government.

Solanki said, "Now Congress has the challenge and opportunity to become a viable option in the eyes of the public."

However when asked if the Congress house is in order in Gujarat, Solanki said that the Congress is going to appoint the state In charge and State President this month only.

The Congress leaders say that the BJP won the Municipal elections because of other factors and will not be able to win the assembly polls whether they change the captain or not.

Another leader Paresh Dhanani said that the people of Gujarat have decided to remove the BJP government. "The people of the state have thought that now such a government will be brought which listens to the village, the poor, and the farmers," he added.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday tendered his resignation to Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat at his residence, Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar.

"I am resigning from the post of the Chief Minister. I thank PM Modi and the party for giving me an opportunity to work for five years," Vijay Rupani told the reporters at Raj Bhavan.

Without specifying the reason for this sudden move, especially merely months ahead of the highly-anticipated assembly polls in Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s home state, Rupani said that he is ready for whatever new role the party assigns to him.

Rupani took the state's Chief Ministerial position on August 7, 2016, and is representing Rajkot West in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly. It is learnt from sources that the party will declare Rupani's replacement by Sunday. Most likely his replacement could be deputy chief minister Nitin Patel.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 05:00 PM IST