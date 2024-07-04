 Gujarat: CBI Nabs CGST Inspector In Rajkot For Accepting ₹2.50 Lakh Bribe, Conducts Searches
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGujarat: CBI Nabs CGST Inspector In Rajkot For Accepting ₹2.50 Lakh Bribe, Conducts Searches

Gujarat: CBI Nabs CGST Inspector In Rajkot For Accepting ₹2.50 Lakh Bribe, Conducts Searches

CBI registered a case on 03.07.2024 against accused Inspector of Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST), Rajkot on allegations that accused demanded bribe of Rs. 2.50 lakh from the complainant, who is the authorised person/Manager of a private firm.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 04, 2024, 11:21 PM IST
article-image
Gujarat: CBI Nabs CGST Inspector In Rajkot For Accepting ₹2.50 Lakh Bribe, Conducts Searches | Representative Image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has today apprehended Inspector of CGST, Rajkot while accepting bribe Rs. 2.50 lakh from the complainant.

CBI registered a case on 03.07.2024 against accused Inspector of Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST), Rajkot on allegations that accused demanded bribe of Rs. 2.50 lakh from the complainant, who is the authorised person/Manager of a private firm.

It was also alleged that the demand was made to the complainant and Proprietor of the firm saying that they were doing wrong business and are not actually transporting goods. Accused, allegedly, informed the complainant that if they want to continue to do business they will have to give illegal gratification or else their GST number will be cancelled.

Read Also
Assam: CBI Arrests GST Official In Guwahati For Allegedly Demanding ₹50,000 Bribe
article-image

CBI was laid a trap and caught accused red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.2.50 lakh from the complainant. Searches are being conducted at the premises of accused at Rajkot.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Attention! Western Railway To Run Between Udhna- Malda Town And Udhna- Jayanagar; Check Details Here...

Attention! Western Railway To Run Between Udhna- Malda Town And Udhna- Jayanagar; Check Details Here...

West Bengal: Legislative Assembly Speaker To Start Special Assembly Session

West Bengal: Legislative Assembly Speaker To Start Special Assembly Session

Rajasthan: Agriculture Minister And Senior BJP Leader Dr. Kirori Lal Meena Resigns

Rajasthan: Agriculture Minister And Senior BJP Leader Dr. Kirori Lal Meena Resigns

Haryana: Give Account Of Old Poll Promises Before Making New Ones, Hooda Asks Ruling BJP

Haryana: Give Account Of Old Poll Promises Before Making New Ones, Hooda Asks Ruling BJP

Bank Of Baroda Gets Income Tax Notice Of ₹1608 Crore

Bank Of Baroda Gets Income Tax Notice Of ₹1608 Crore