Gujarat: CBI Nabs CGST Inspector In Rajkot For Accepting ₹2.50 Lakh Bribe, Conducts Searches

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has today apprehended Inspector of CGST, Rajkot while accepting bribe Rs. 2.50 lakh from the complainant.

CBI registered a case on 03.07.2024 against accused Inspector of Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST), Rajkot on allegations that accused demanded bribe of Rs. 2.50 lakh from the complainant, who is the authorised person/Manager of a private firm.

It was also alleged that the demand was made to the complainant and Proprietor of the firm saying that they were doing wrong business and are not actually transporting goods. Accused, allegedly, informed the complainant that if they want to continue to do business they will have to give illegal gratification or else their GST number will be cancelled.

CBI was laid a trap and caught accused red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.2.50 lakh from the complainant. Searches are being conducted at the premises of accused at Rajkot.