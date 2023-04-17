Gujarat: CBI arrests assistant I-T Commissioner in Ahmedabad in bribery case

Representative image |

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday arrested an Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax of Ahmedabad, Vivek Johri, during investigations in a bribery case.

The CBI had registered a case against the Additional Commissioner of Income Tax in Ahmedabad on October 12 last year after a request by the Gujarat Government as also a notification fom the Central Government related to bribery of Rs 30 lakh.

“It was alleged that the then Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax had facilitated the escape of the Additional Commissioner from his office by helping, creating a ruckus during trap proceedings on 04.10.2022 laid by ACB of Gujarat State,” according to an official press release from the CBI.

The press release adds, “It was further alleged that the then Additional Commissioner of Income Tax (Central Range-I), Ahmedabad, before escaping from the State ACB, had handed over two mobile handsets to the Assistant Commissioner. It was also alleged that he threw away the two mobile handsets in the Sabarmati river on the directions of the Additional Commissioner of Income Tax.”

The CBI recovered both the cell phones from the Sabarmati River with the help of divers and other agencies using diving equipment and Remotely Operated Vehicle equipped with SONAR technology.

