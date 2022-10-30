Gujarat: Cable bridge collapses in Machchhu river, several injured | ANI

Several people are feared injured after a cable bridge collapsed on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi area on Sunday.

Ambulances have reached the spot to carry injured to hospitals. Rescue operations are underway.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupender Patel said instructions have been given to the officials to arrange immediate treatment for the injured.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragedy of suspension bridge collapse in Morbi. Relief and rescue operations are ongoing by the system. The system has been instructed to arrange immediate treatment for the injured. I am in constant contact with the district administration in this regard," the Chief Minister said.



According to local media reports, regular traffic on the cable bridge was restarted five days ago, following a renovation. It is all but certain that the tragedy is going to become a political issue, given upcoming assembly polls in the BJP-run state, with Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) looking to topple the saffron party in PM Narendra Modi's home state.

There were about 500 people on the bridge when it collapsed.

#WATCH | Several people feared to be injured after a cable bridge collapsed in the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi area today. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/hHZnnHm47L — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2022

Earlier on October 14, over 40 tourists were rescued from the Dudhsagar waterfalls in South Goa after a cable bridge collapsed due to heavy rains on Friday, according to an official statement.

The incident took place on October 14 evening due to the heavy rains along the Goa-Karnataka border, which resulted in the rise of water level at the waterfall.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wrote, "Very sad news is coming from Gujarat. Many people are reported to have fallen into the river due to the collapse of the bridge in Morbi. I pray to God for their life and health."

गुजरात से बेहद दुःखद खबर मिल रही है। मोरबी में ब्रिज टूट जाने से कई लोगों के नदी में गिर जाने की खबर है। भगवान से उनकी जान और स्वास्थ्य की प्रार्थना करता हूँ। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 30, 2022

PM Narendra Modi also spoke to Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and other officials regarding the mishap in Morbi. He has sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops. He has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored and extend all possible help to those affected, informed PMO.