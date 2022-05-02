Bridge dismantled, stolen in Bihar's Banka weeks after theft in Rohtas

After two bridges, one from Rohtas and another from Jahanabad districts were stolen recently, another bridge in Banka district has been reported stolen on Monday.

According to Rakesh Kumar, BDO of Chandan block, Banka district, 70 per cent of the iron and steel bridge constructed in 2004 for the Kanwariya pilgrims to the Baidyanath Dam temple has been found missing.

He said that the 80 feet long and 15 feet wide bridge was constructed at a cost of Rs 45 lakhs to facilitate the movement of Kanwariyas going to Deoghar in Jharkhand from Sultanganj in Bihar. Gas cutters were used to dismantle the bridge, the BDO said.

Last month, the railway overbridge (now abandoned) on the Sone river was stolen in Nasriganj in the Rohtas district. Police had arrested eight people, including a sub-divisional officer and junior engineer of the Irrigation department related to the case.

A few weeks back, the road bridge on the Dardha river linking Jahanabad to Biharsharif in the Nalanda district was also found stolen.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 08:11 PM IST