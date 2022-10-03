Gujarat: BSF seizes abandoned Pakistani fishing boat near Bhuj

Photo: Representative Image

On Monday, the Border Security Force (BSF) seized an abandoned fishing boat from 'Harami Nala' creek near Bhuj in Kutch of Gujarat, ANI reported.

According to the reports, the seized fishing boat is said to have come from Pakistan.

Harami Nala creek in Kutch is located along the India-Pakistan maritime boundary in Gujarat.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story



