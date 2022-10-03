IAF gets first Made-in-India LCH Prachand | ANI

The Indian Air Force on Monday formally inducted the first made-in-India multirole light combat helicopter (LCH), named Prachand, into its fleet at its Jodhpur base in Rajasthan in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The defence minister also took a sortie in the helicopter after the induction.

The long-felt need for indigenous attack helicopters was highlighted even more during the Kargil War. The LCH is a result of two-decade-long research and development since then, and its induction into the IAF is an important milestone in defence production," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the occasion.

He said that the defence of the nation is our top priority, and we are fully committed to it. India will be a superpower, including a military power, in the world very soon.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, and Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, were also present at the induction ceremony for the 143 Helicopter Unit at the Jodhpur base.

These helicopters are capable of destruction of enemy air defences, performing counter-insurgency operations, and combat search and rescue tasks.

Rajnath Singh said, "LCH is capable of dodging the enemy, carrying a variety of ammunition, and delivering it to the site quickly. Our LCH perfectly meets the needs of our armed forces in various terrains, and it is an ideal platform for both our Army and Airforce. The induction of indigenously developed LCH will increase the efficiency of the Indian Air Force.

He said that the induction of indigenously developed LCH will enhance our capability and will boost defence production. There could not have been a better time for LCH induction than Navratri and in the land of warriors.

The CMD of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, CB Ananthakrishnan, said that LCH is indigenous and state-of-the-art, one of the best combat flying machines in the world. The LCH is the only attack helicopter in the world that can land and take off at an altitude of 5,000 metres.

As per reports, the LCH has a narrow fuselage because of the tandem cockpit configuration for the pilot and co-pilot gunner and has several stealth features, armour protection, night attack capability, and crash-worthy landing gear for better survivability. It is a 5.5-tonne class combat helicopter designed and developed by the defence public sector undertaking Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL).

The helicopter is equipped with the requisite agility, maneuverability, extended range, high-altitude performance, and around-the-clock, all-weather combat capability to perform the roles of combat search and rescue (CSAR), destruction of enemy air defence (DEAD), and counter-insurgency (CI) operations.