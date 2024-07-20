 Gujarat: BSF Officer & Jawan Die Due To Extreme Heat Exposure During Border Patrol
Gujarat: BSF Officer & Jawan Die Due To Extreme Heat Exposure During Border Patrol

Updated: Saturday, July 20, 2024, 03:44 PM IST
article-image
BSF

Ahmedabad: A Border Security Force officer and a jawan died during patrol due to extreme heat exposure at the 'Harami Nallah' creek area along the India-Pakistan international front in Gujarat, official sources said Saturday.

About The Incident

The incident, in which Assistant Commandant Vishwadeo and Head Constable Dayal Ram are stated to have suffered a heat stroke and dehydration, took place on Friday along the border, the sources said.

The officer belonged to the 59th battalion of the BSF.

The two were undertaking a 'zero line' patrol when they collapsed. The two BSF men were rushed to a health facility in Bhuj but could not be saved, sources said.

