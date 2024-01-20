Gujarat Boat Tragedy: Snack Company With Zero Experience Faces Investigation After 14 Die During School Trip In Vadodara | ANI

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) is facing intense scrutiny and legal action after a boat capsized at the Harni Motnath Lake zone, claiming lives of 14 people, including 12 school children. At the centre of the storm is Kotia Projects, the company operating the boat services and amusement park, which had no prior experience in these domains and reportedly secured the contract by distributing and selling snacks.

Kotia Projects under investigation

Kotia Projects, a snack manufacturing and distributing company with a bank balance of zero at the time of contract award in 2016, is now under investigation by the Vadodara police following the tragedy. The opposition in the VMC has alleged gross negligence and political pressure in handing over the 30-year contract to an inexperienced firm, putting the lives of innocent children at risk.

"The lessee is certainly responsible for this incident," asserted Ami Rawat, opposition leader in the VMC. "But the corporation officials who awarded the contract to a snack company with zero experience in operating boats or amusement parks cannot escape accountability. This reeks of a clear monopoly and politically motivated decision-making."

Murky waters of tender process add to public's outrage

The murky waters of the tender process add to the public outrage. The opposition claims to have raised concerns since 2015, leading to the cancellation of the tender once. However, within two months, the process was mysteriously expedited and the contract awarded for a staggering 30 years.

VMC to face immense pressure

With public anger simmering, questions are being raised about the VMC's due diligence and oversight mechanisms. How could a company with no relevant experience and questionable financial standing be entrusted with the safety of citizens, especially children?

The police investigation and potential legal action against Kotia Projects are only one aspect of the unfolding saga. The VMC will face immense pressure to explain its decision-making and hold accountable any officials who may have acted negligently or succumbed to political influence.