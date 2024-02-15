Gujarat BJP Welcomes New Leadership As JP Nadda Heads To Rajya Sabha

FPJ

The Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil, expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ushering in a new era of leadership within the party as JP Nadda, the national president of BJP, set forth on his journey to the Rajya Sabha from the state.

Paatil's remarks came amidst a gathering of enthusiastic party workers at the SVPI airport, eagerly awaiting Nadda's arrival to file his nomination as a candidate for the upper house of parliament on Thursday.

Addressing the crowd, Patil highlighted the significance of Nadda's nomination, noting that it symbolises yet another milestone in Gujarat's political landscape. He emphasised the palpable excitement among party members, highlighting the fact that both Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah hail from Gujarat, and now the national president of BJP is also poised to represent the state in the Rajya Sabha.

In a gesture of appreciation, Paatil thanked Prime Minister Modi for providing strong leadership to the Gujarat BJP and expressed confidence in Nadda's ability to further strengthen the party's position in the region. He welcomed Nadda as one of their own, recognising his pivotal role in shaping the future trajectory of the party.

Looking ahead, Paatil outlined ambitious goals for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, setting a target of securing victory with a margin of 5 lakh votes on each of the 26 seats in Gujarat. He exuded optimism about the party's prospects, aiming to achieve a hat-trick of wins in the state.

Furthermore, Paatil hinted at the BJP's aspirations for a Congress-free Rajya Sabha in the future, echoing the sentiment of a Congress-mukt Lok Sabha and highlighting the party's dominance in the political arena.

Taking the podium, JP Nadda expressed his delight at the opportunity to connect with the people of Gujarat and extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for his unwavering support. He reflected on the significance of being elected from Gujarat, describing it as a special moment in his political career.