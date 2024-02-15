BJP Candidates File Nomination Papers For Rajya Sabha Elections Amidst Spirited Support

As the countdown to the Rajya Sabha elections on February 27 begins, the political landscape in Gujarat is ablaze with activity. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated four candidates for the prestigious seats, and amidst fervent support from party workers and leaders, they filed their nomination papers on Thursday.

The nominees, comprising BJP National President JP Nadda, Diamond baron Govind Dholakia, Mayank Nayak, and Jaswantsinh Parmar, were greeted by a jubilant crowd of BJP supporters as they arrived to formalize their candidacies. The atmosphere outside the Gujarat Assembly was electric, with a sea of party workers chanting slogans and dancing to the beats of traditional instruments like the Dhol and Nagaras.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in presence

Ahead of the nomination filing, the enthusiasm among BJP workers reached a crescendo as they gathered in large numbers to express their solidarity with the candidates. Amidst a riot of colors and spirited chants, the four nominees were hailed as they made their way to submit their papers.

A sprawling tent erected in the garden opposite the Gujarat Assembly served as a focal point for the festivities, where the candidates, along with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and BJP State President CR Patil, convened amidst the fervor of the occasion.

The presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and BJP State President CR Patil underscored the party's unwavering support for its nominees and added to the sense of anticipation surrounding the upcoming elections. Their presence also highlighted the significance of the Rajya Sabha polls in Gujarat's political landscape and the BJP's commitment to securing victory in the prestigious contest.

“The nomination filing ceremony not only showcased the unity and enthusiasm within the BJP ranks but also signaled the party's formidable intent to emerge victorious in the upcoming elections” said a senior BJP functionary.

“With the formidable lineup of candidates and overwhelming support from party workers and leaders, the BJP is poised to make a strong statement in the Rajya Sabha elections, reaffirming its dominance in Gujarat's political arena” he added.