Gujarat: BJP Chief JP Nadda To Launch Election Offices In 26 LS Constituencies Post Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration

BJP National President, JP Nadda | ANI

A day after the historic 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), JP Nadda, is set to kickstart the party's election campaign in Gujarat. In a strategic move, Nadda will be inaugurating the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat election office and virtually launching election offices across 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state on Tuesday.

आज श्री अयोध्याधाम में प्रभु श्रीराम की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा के सुअवसर पर नई दिल्ली स्थित झंडेवालान् मंदिर में दर्शन एवं पूजा-अर्चना की और श्रद्धालुओं के साथ इस ऐतिहासिक पल के साक्षी बनने का सौभाग्य प्राप्त हुआ।



सनातन संस्कृति के कोटिशः धर्मावलंबियों के लिए यह पावन क्षण धन्य करने… pic.twitter.com/t1VoN4d7Qa — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 22, 2024

The timing of this visit is crucial as it marks the initiation of preparations for the impending Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat, anticipated to be scheduled for April or May. With the state being the political home ground of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP aims to fortify its presence and secure a strong mandate in the upcoming polls.

Gujarat BJP gears up for formulating election strategies

JP Nadda's schedule includes a meeting with the BJP state organisation, where key discussions about election strategies and preparations will take center stage. The Gujarat BJP is gearing up to present a comprehensive overview of the groundwork laid out for the upcoming general elections. Party leaders will brief Nadda about the meticulously crafted plans to ensure a seamless and successful campaign leading up to the polls.

The inauguration of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat election office holds symbolic importance, given the significance of Gandhinagar as the capital of Gujarat. Nadda's presence is expected to energize party workers and rally the BJP cadre towards a united front as they gear up for the electoral battle.

JP Nadda is likely to use virtual mode for election offices inauguration

In addition to physically inaugurating the Gandhinagar office, Nadda will employ virtual means to inaugurate election offices across 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat. This virtual launch reflects the party's embrace of technology to reach a wider audience and create an extensive network for the election campaign.

The visit of JP Nadda to Gujarat not only underscores the political importance of the state but also signals the BJP's commitment to a meticulous and strategic approach in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.