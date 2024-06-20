Gujarat-Based Edutest Solutions Blacklisted Following UP Police Paper Leak Case |

Ahmedabad: Following the alarming disclosure in the UP police constable recruitment exam paper leak case, the Uttar Pradesh Government blacklisted Gujarat-based Edutest Solutions Private Limited. Edutest, located in Ahmedabad, was assigned the task to conduct the UP police constable recruitment exam.

The development coincides with mounting questions about the fairness of the hiring process. After claims of leaked question papers, the test was called off. Aiming for one of the 60,244 policeman posts, almost 4.8 million hopefuls showed up for the test.

Probe findings

Investigators claim that Vineet Arya, Edutest's managing director, left the country apparently to evade legal punishment. Four times he has apparently received summons from the UP Police Special Task Force (STF), asking him to record his statement. Arya has not appeared before the authorities, though.

Edutest has been blacklisted, though, by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Boards. This action essentially forbids the company from conducting any upcoming recruitment tests for state government organizations. Legal action against Edutest for their claimed involvement in the paper leak is also under way.

This disclosure casts doubt on Edutest's standing. Having over 40 years of expertise and a worldwide clientele, its website claims to be "India's most trusted name in the educational assessment sector". The firm apparently does more than 50 million tests a year.