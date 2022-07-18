Gujarat ATS nabs man from Punjab in Rs 376 crore drug seizure from Mundra Port

Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Tuesday seized drugs worth Rs 350 crore | Photo: File

Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad on Monday picked up a person from Punjab in the case related to the recent Rs. 376-crore drug haul from Mundra Port in Kutch.

Special Public Prosecutor Kalpesh Goswami said the ATS produced Deepak Kinger before the Special Court Judge Chirag Shah and the court allowed his police custody until July 27.

The ATS had sought a 14-day remand for Kinger from the court, but he was instead granted 10 days. On July 12, following a tip-off from the Punjab Police, the ATS seized 70 kg of heroin from Mundra Port in Kutch.

ATS sources said the drugs seized were from UAE and peddlers in Punjab were supposed to receive the consignment.

The shipping container reached the port two and a half months ago, hidden with cargo. According to ATS, they recovered heroin powder from 64 fabric rolls kept in the container.

According to Goswami, Kinger allegedly imported fabric rolls and kept the contraband in his belt to avoid detention by authorities. The drug dealers wrapped the cloth around a long cylindrical pipe made of cardboard. Then, they placed a dark plastic pipe over the cardboard pipe to create a cavity. They kept the heroin in this cavity and sealed it tightly using carbon tape.

It is noteworthy that the drug dealers concealed the narcotics in such a way that even the X-ray machine could not spot them.

The contained was dispatched from a UAE-based unit. Later, a West Bengal-based service received it through the Gandhidham office in Kutch.

