The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)-linked individual near Jarod Bus Stand in Vadodara district and seized an AK-47 rifle along with around 23 live cartridges, according to reports on Friday.

The operation was reportedly carried out following intelligence inputs. ATS personnel intercepted a moving car near the bus stand and recovered the weapon and ammunition, which were allegedly concealed inside the vehicle.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Suspect Reportedly From Assam

According to initial reports, the accused is originally from Assam and had travelled to Vadodara. He was taken into custody following the interception, with reports indicating that he was being questioned further in Ahmedabad.

The identity of the suspect has not been made public so far.

ATS Probes Weapon's Origin, Possible Network

Investigators are examining how the suspect obtained the AK-47, who the weapon was intended for and whether he was connected to a larger network.

The ATS operation is reportedly ongoing, with officials probing possible links to the Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Further details about the alleged terror links, the intended use of the weapon and any possible associates are awaited. The investigation is at an early stage, and no further details about a wider module or specific target have been officially established in the initial reports.