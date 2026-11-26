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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday raided the residence of Mohammad Izhar, a teacher arrested in Bihar's Madhubani district for allegedly communicating with a Pakistani handler through WhatsApp.

The Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (MP-ATS) registered the lone wolf attack case in June this year. With the investigation spanning Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, besides alleged links to Pakistan, the NIA took over the case from the MP-ATS.

During the operation, conducted with the assistance of local police, the NIA team questioned Izhar's family members. His wife and son were taken to the local police station for interrogation, sources said.

The agency is examining the alleged communication links and pursuing other possible leads in the case.

Two arrests since June

The case dates back to June 12, 2026, when the MP-ATS registered an FIR in Bhopal.

Mohammad Faraz was arrested in Bhopal on the same day. Subsequently, on June 15, a joint team of the MP-ATS and Bihar ATS arrested Mohammad Izhar-ul-Haq from a madrasa in Goa Pokhar village under the Madhubani Nagar police station area.