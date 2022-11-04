Gujarat Assembly Polls: Isudan Gadhvi to be AAP's Chief Ministerial candidate

Isudan Gadhvi with his mother at the press conference held in Gujarat today | Screengrab

Isudan Gadhvi will be Aam Aadmi Party's Chief Ministerial candidate announced Arvind Kejriwal on Firday, November 4. Gadhvi, who is former journalist, joined AAP in 2021.

"We received 16,38,500 responses out of which 73% Isudan Gadhvi voted in favour of him," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal while announcing Gadhvi as AAP's face for Gujarat elections.

Apart from Gadhvi, state unit president Gopal Italia and General Secretary Manoj Sorathiya were also being seen as potential candidates. The candidate was named on the basis of opinion submitted to the party by the people of the state.

Gadhvi said, "I want to thank AAP, Arvind Kejriwal and the people of Gujarat from the bottom of my heart for trusting me and giving me such a big responsibility. I promise that as a servant of the people, I will always work for the welfare of the people."

मुझ पर विश्वास रख मेरे जैसे आम आदमी को इतनी बड़ी जिम्मेदारी सोपने के लिए में आम आदमी पार्टी, अरविन्द केजरीवाल जी और खास कर गुजरात की जनता को दिल से धन्यवाद कहना चाहता हु।



में वचन देता हू की जनता का सेवक बन सदैव लोकहित के काम करूंगा। — Isudan Gadhvi (@isudan_gadhvi) November 4, 2022

Kejriwal had sought people's suggestions

Last week, Kejriwal had urged people to contact the party through SMS, WhatsApp, voice mail and e-mail to give their views about who should be the CM candidate from the party in the state, which is currently being ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He had said that people could submit their points of view till November 3 evening and on the basis of their opinions, the name of the party's chief ministerial face would be announced the next day.

"We will announce the result on November 4," he had said last Saturday.