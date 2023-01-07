Gujarat: Ahmedabad’s International Kite Festival to have G20 theme

Ahmedabad’s International Kite Festival to have G20 theme | Representative pic

Ahmedabad: With India holding the G20 presidency in 2023, Ahmedabad’s well-known International Kite Festival taking place after a space of two Covid-marred years has been designed to have G20 as the theme.

Beginning on Sunday with Governor Acharya Devvrat inaugurating it at the Sabarmati Riverfront, the fest is expected to see kite enthusiasts from G20 nations as well as other countries participating in it. The festival will last till January 14, the Makar Sankranti Day.

Aim of creating Guinness World Record

This year, the Gujarat Government is going all out to ensure that the kite enthusiasts create a Guinness World Record of sorts to have the maximum number of enthusiasts from various countries, flying kites at the same time.

Adept at converting even routine annual programs into unique events, the BJP-ruled state government has ensured that during the festival, all participants will take out a parade sporting T-shirts and caps printed with the G20 logo.

The skies in Gujarat will be adorned with special kites in the shape of India’s G20 Presidency Logo. Besides, people visiting the International Kite Festival will also be able to take pictures and selfies at a special G20 photo booth, consisting of the G20 logo along with the theme of “One Earth, One Family, One Future”. The festival is being organised by the Gujarat Tourism Corporation Ltd.

There will be a pavilion displaying the history of kites and kite flying traditions from around the world. A workshop for making and flying kites will also be organised. There will be several cultural programmes in the evening.

