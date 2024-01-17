Gujarat: AAP Youth Leader Yuvrajsinh Jadeja Alleges Recruitment Scam At Somnath Sanskrit University

AAP Youth Leader Yuvrajsinh Jadeja |

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) youth leader Yuvrajsinh Jadeja unveiled damning accusations of a recruitment scam at Somnath Sanskrit University during a press conference held in Gandhinagar on Wednesday.

The focus of his allegations centres around the appointment of Vaishali Wagh as a research assistant in yoga, prompting concerns of malpractice and irregularities in the recruitment process.

What is the controversy about?

The controversy revolves around the recruitment exam conducted on December 5, 2023, for the position of Research Assistant Yoga at Somnath Sanskrit University. Yuvrajsinh Jadeja contends that the selection of Vaishali Wagh for this role had been predetermined, with discussions reportedly taking place before the official recruitment process. Astonishingly, the results revealed that Vaishali Wagh, seat number RAY10, had indeed secured the position.

Yuvrajsinh Jadeja asserted that he had prior knowledge of Vaishali Wagh’s impending recruitment, leading him to inform State Higher Education Minister Rishikesh Patel and the University Grants Commission (UGC) about the alleged irregularities in the selection process.

Jadeja alleges malpractice and tyranny in selection process

Claiming malpractice and tyranny in the selection process, Jadeja declared, "The selection for this post has been made by malpractice and tyranny." He raised eyebrows by disclosing that the authorities were informed in advance via email on January 8, at 2 o'clock in the night, and yet the results were only officially declared today. In response to these allegations, Yuvraj Singh called for the cancellation of the recruitment and the initiation of an impartial inquiry.

Somnath Sanskrit University, which had recently released administrative posts for various cadres, now faces scrutiny as Jadeja suggests that six other individuals may have secured positions through nepotism, adding another layer of suspicion to the unfolding controversy.

The revelation by Yuvrajsinh Jadeja has sent shockwaves through the academic community, as he contends that the candidate in question was seemingly chosen prior to the formal examination process. He demanded transparency and accountability, urging authorities to cancel the recruitment process and conduct a thorough, unbiased investigation.