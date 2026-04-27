Gujarat AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava Attacked During Protest Over Bharuch Factory Fire Victims Compensation Row

AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava Attacked During Protest Over Bharuch Factory Fire Victims Compensation Row |

Bharuch: Tension gripped Bharuch district after Aam Aadmi Party MLA Chaitar Vasava was attacked inside a factory premises while protesting over compensation for workers killed in a recent fire. The confrontation, which quickly turned violent, has triggered political controversy and renewed debate over industrial safety and accountability in Gujarat.

The incident occurred at Metropolitan Exichem in Jhagadia GIDC when Vasava, along with supporters and victims’ families, reached the site demanding justice and financial support for workers affected by the April 23 blaze.

Protest turns violent inside company premises

The protest began as a demand to meet company management and seek higher compensation for the victims. However, tensions escalated when an alleged relative of one of the deceased workers confronted the MLA during the demonstration.

यह है गुजरात का aap MLA चैतर वसावा जिसने पीड़ित परिवार के लड़के को थप्पड़ मारा और लड़के ने भी बदले में चैतर वसावा को थप्पड़ मारा।



दो-तीन दिन पहले भरूच की एक कंपनी में आग लगने से राकेश वसावा नाम के एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई थी। मुआवज़े को लेकर कंपनी और परिवार के बीच शांति से बातचीत… pic.twitter.com/Es1UgixpyH — Rohit Jain 🇮🇳 (@Rohitjain2799) April 27, 2026

Eyewitnesses said tempers flared during the heated exchange. Vasava allegedly slapped the protester, who retaliated by striking the MLA with a wooden stick and hurling abuses. The clash unfolded in the presence of police officials, further intensifying the situation.

A police source said, “The argument escalated suddenly and the situation turned volatile. Additional force had to be deployed to control the crowd.”

Deadly factory fire sparks outrage

The protest stems from a tragic industrial fire that left 15 workers severely burnt, of whom two later died during treatment. Thirteen others remain hospitalised, triggering anger and grief among families and local residents.

Vasava had reached the factory demanding stronger action and higher compensation for the victims’ families. The company has announced compensation, but the MLA has demanded ₹1 crore for each deceased worker’s family, calling the tragedy a result of serious negligence.

Political controversy deepens

The clash has taken a political turn after allegations from the victims’ families. Rajan Vasava, brother of deceased worker Rakesh Vasava, accused the MLA of politicising the tragedy.

“Instead of giving justice, he has come here to recover money from the company,” he alleged, adding that divisions have emerged among family members over the protest.

The situation became so tense that police resorted to force to disperse crowds and restore order.