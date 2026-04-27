'Namak H**ami': Prakash Raj Reacts To Raghav Chadha's Latest Video; Takes Dig At Politician For Losing A Million Instagram Followers

Prakash Raj / Raghav Chadha | Instagram

A few days ago, when Raghav Chadha announced that he is leaving the Aam Aadmi Party and joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, actor Prakash Raj had shared a meme on social media and took a dig at the politician. Now, on Monday, Raghav shared a video on Instagram, in which he gave clarification about his exit from AAP and his reason for joining the BJP. In the video, he stated that maybe he could be wrong, but not all seven people who left the party along with him.

Prakash reacted to Raghav's video and also took a dig at him for losing one million followers on Instagram. The actor wrote, "I could be wrong too …but not a million who walked away unfollowing you from your social media platform #NamakHarami #justasking (sic)." Check out the post below...

I could be wrong too …but not a million who walked away unfollowing you from your social media platform #NamakHarami #justasking pic.twitter.com/b2vmBpJ3jY — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) April 27, 2026

Netizens React To Prakash Raj's Reaction To Raghav Chadha's Video

Well, once again, the actor's tweet is getting a mixed response from netizen. An X user wrote, "This WOLF in a SHEEP'S CLOTHING are the reason why we can't trust any politician. He wanted to leave AAP. Totally fine. Him joining the BJP is where his cheapness gets exposed (sic)."

Another netizen tweeted, "Sir Prakash Raj, please be clear. We understand that after being ignored by AAP, he left and joined BJP. But if he had joined Congress, would you be okay with that? Is it because Congress gives more mileage, or are there other ethics behind calling it a secular party? Just asking (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Numbers of MLAs of AAP left in the last few years. Kumar Vishwas was one of them... and also popular among youth but no body criticised him...Is this all going on because he joined BJP or what? (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Prakash Raj's Meme On Raghav Chadha

Earlier, the actor had shared a meme on Chadha which read, "I am quitting the police force... joining Dawood Ibrahim (sic)."

Raghav's shift from AAP to BJP has become the topic of discussion on social media for the past few days.