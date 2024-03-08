 Gujarat: AAP Councillor Jitendra Kachadiya's 17-Yr-Old Son Dies In Fire At His Surat Bungalow
HomeIndiaGujarat: AAP Councillor Jitendra Kachadiya's 17-Yr-Old Son Dies In Fire At His Surat Bungalow

Gujarat: AAP Councillor Jitendra Kachadiya's 17-Yr-Old Son Dies In Fire At His Surat Bungalow

The deceased, identified as Prince Kachadiya, a 12th-grade student, was caught in the merciless flames that rapidly spread through their home.

Melvyn ThomasUpdated: Friday, March 08, 2024, 12:59 PM IST
Gujarat: AAP Councillor Jitendra Kachadiya's 17-Yr-Old Son Dies In Fire At His Surat Bungalow

Gujarat: In a heart-wrenching incident in Surat, the 17-year-old son of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Jitendra Kachadiya perished in a devastating blaze that engulfed their bungalow in the Ananddhara Society, Mota Varachha. The tragedy, striking in the early hours of Friday, has left the city in mourning and raised questions about fire safety in residential areas.

The deceased, identified as Prince Kachadiya, a 12th-grade student, was caught in the merciless flames that rapidly spread through their home. While the rest of the family, comprising six members, narrowly escaped death by leaping into the neighboring house, Prince was tragically trapped in his room, unable to make his escape.

Jitendra Kachadiya, a prominent figure associated with the AAP in Surat, resides with his joint family in the affluent Ananddhara Society. According to initial reports, the fire erupted under mysterious circumstances, engulfing the Kachadiya residence as the family slept, unaware of the impending disaster.

The Surat fire department received a distress call around 2 a.m., prompting an immediate response. Firefighters, equipped with water cannons, fought valiantly to douse the flames and prevent further loss of life. Despite their efforts to rescue all trapped inside, Prince Kachadiya was discovered in a critical state on the second floor of the bungalow.

Victim Was Pronounced Dead On Arrival

Rushed to SMIMER Hospital in hopes of saving his young life, the medical team's efforts proved futile, as Prince was declared dead upon arrival. The devastating loss of the young Kachadiya has plunged the family and the community into deep grief, highlighting the unpredictable nature of such tragic incidents.

The fire department's swift action prevented the fire from causing more casualties, but the loss of a young life has prompted a renewed focus on fire safety measures in residential areas. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the blaze, with officials keen on preventing such tragedies in the future.

A senior fire officer said, “The exact cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, but prima facie it appears that the fire could have caused due to short-circuit. The fire spread rapidly in the night when the family members were fast asleep.”

