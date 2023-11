Gujarat Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts At Chemical Factory In Sachin GIDC Area Of Surat; Visuals Surface |

Gujarat: A massive fire broke out in a chemical factory in the Sachin Gidc area of Surat in the wee hours of Wednesday. As soon as the news of the incident was received, more than a dozen fire tenders rushed to the spot.

Visuals of the fire have surfaced on the internet showing huge flames and black smoke billowing towards the sky. No reports of any casualties in the incident have surfaced yet. The cause of the fire is unknown yet.

#WATCH | Gujarat: A massive fire broke out in a chemical factory in the Sachin Gidc area of Surat. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/pz2tzyGJnI — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2023

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.