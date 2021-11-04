Gujarat: 5.0-magnitude earthquake hits Dwarka, no casualties reported

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 hit Dwarka in Gujarat on Sunday. No casualties have been reported so far.

According to National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 3:15 pm, Latitude: 24.15 and Longitude: 68.29, Depth: 10 KM. The earthquake hit 223 km north northwest of Dwarka.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale hit Assam's Tezpur on Thursday morning, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake was felt around 10.19 am at a depth of 25 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.7, Occurred on 04-11-2021, 10:19:08 IST, Lat: 26.59 & Long: 92.44, Depth: 25 Km, Location: 35km WSW of Tezpur, Assam", tweeted NCS.

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.0, Occurred on 04-11-2021, 15:15:38 IST, Lat: 24.15 & Long: 68.29, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 223km NNW of Dwarka, Gujarat, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/umwylhGOzW@ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/Lpi39krbuF — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 4, 2021

In August, tremors were felt in Gujarat's Jamnagar after an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck the city.

Locals were seen rushing out of high-rises to the streets in a bid to protect themselves. No loss of life or severe damage to property had been reported by authorities.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 04:21 PM IST