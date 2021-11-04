e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

PM Narendra Modi addresses soldiers at Nowshera on DiwaliMVA Govt as of now has no proposal to reduce VAT on Petrol and Diesel especially after Centre cut Excise Duty. Single-day rise of 12,885 COVID-19 cases, 461 fatalities push India's infection tally to 3,43,21,025, death toll to 4,59,652Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes everyone a very Happy DiwaliWHO EUL approval opens up Covaxin for worldwide use: ICMR DG
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 04:21 PM IST

Gujarat: 5.0-magnitude earthquake hits Dwarka, no casualties reported

FPJ Web Desk
File Photo

File Photo

Advertisement

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 hit Dwarka in Gujarat on Sunday. No casualties have been reported so far.

According to National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 3:15 pm, Latitude: 24.15 and Longitude: 68.29, Depth: 10 KM. The earthquake hit 223 km north northwest of Dwarka.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale hit Assam's Tezpur on Thursday morning, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake was felt around 10.19 am at a depth of 25 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.7, Occurred on 04-11-2021, 10:19:08 IST, Lat: 26.59 & Long: 92.44, Depth: 25 Km, Location: 35km WSW of Tezpur, Assam", tweeted NCS.

In August, tremors were felt in Gujarat's Jamnagar after an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck the city.

Locals were seen rushing out of high-rises to the streets in a bid to protect themselves. No loss of life or severe damage to property had been reported by authorities.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Maharashtra: 4.3-magnitude earthquake hits Gadchiroli district, no casualties reported

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 04:21 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal