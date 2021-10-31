Maharashtra: 4.3-magnitude earthquake hits Gadchiroli district, no casualties reported

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Gadchiroli district on Sunday. No casualties have been reported so far.

According to National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 6:48 pm, Latitude: 19.00 and Longitude: 79.96, Depth: 77 KM.

A week ago, on October 24, 4.4 magnitude earthquake had hit Kolhapur district and on October 15 too, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 Ritcher scale had hit the same district at around 6 pm.

A mild tremor was experienced on October 24 in Koyna area in Satara district of Maharashtra, but there was no report of any loss to property and human life, an official release said.

"The epicentre of the earthquake of magnitude 3.9 is 28 km west of Tanali village in the Varana basin. The earthquake (originated at) a depth of 15 km. It was felt in Patan, Karad, Pophali, and Chipalun," it said

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 08:48 PM IST